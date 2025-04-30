The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 19,571 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Sempra worth $76,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Sempra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.54.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,453.04. The trade was a 19.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. Sempra has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sempra’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

