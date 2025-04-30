The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $74,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

