Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 477.8% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 27,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,540.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 151,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 497.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,825,000 after acquiring an additional 325,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

DECK stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

