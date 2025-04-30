Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,775 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,360 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in HP by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

