The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.22 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BRP were worth $77,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BRP by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 505,228 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,163,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after buying an additional 178,039 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BRP by 699.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

