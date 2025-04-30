MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 34.6% in April

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MCR opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

