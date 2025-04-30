Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Grows By 61.8%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTSKY opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

