SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $21.02. SK Telecom shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 50,949 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 583,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,595,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

