Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.15. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 562,610 shares.

Several research firms have commented on NAK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $656.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

