Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.88, but opened at $37.70. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 2,001,782 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

