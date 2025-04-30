Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.23. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 48,289 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

