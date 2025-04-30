NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NEXGEL by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NEXGEL by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

Shares of NXGL opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

