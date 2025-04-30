CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 251,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,061,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CKHUY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of CK Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

