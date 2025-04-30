Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPGGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.30, but opened at $25.65. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1,265 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

