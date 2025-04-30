Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.20. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 46,653 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $957.89 million, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

In other news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc purchased 8,143,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

