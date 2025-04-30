Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.48. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 609,193 shares.

AKBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $302,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,093. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,520.80. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 218,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

