Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $20.77. Dianthus Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 14,201 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $698.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

