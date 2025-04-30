Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,168 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Blackbaud worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 170.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

