Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 508.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,126 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eight 31 Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of FI opened at $185.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

