Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 34.6% – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) was up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 133,031,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 62,172,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £885,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.