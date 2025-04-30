Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.