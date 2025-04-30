The Macerich Company (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Macerich has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 6,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Macerich

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.