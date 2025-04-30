The Macerich Company (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd.
Macerich has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 6,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
Macerich Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:MAC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
