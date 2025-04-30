Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,680,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Union Pacific by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $214.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.