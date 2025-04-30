Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,797 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $304.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

