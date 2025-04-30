Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.39.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

