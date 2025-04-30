Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Universal Insurance worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVE

Universal Insurance Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE UVE opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.