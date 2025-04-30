The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,832 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $82,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 271.83 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 683.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.