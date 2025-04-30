CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $352.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

