Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,190 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $364,790. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

