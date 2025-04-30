Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,633,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,527.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,450,000 after acquiring an additional 975,777 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,616,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,197 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

