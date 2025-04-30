Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 880.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

