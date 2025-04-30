Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $79,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

