Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,737 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.42% of Colliers International Group worth $95,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. CIBC began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

