Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science in Sport (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science in Sport had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

Science in Sport Price Performance

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 33.40 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.97. Science in Sport has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.46).

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

