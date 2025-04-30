Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science in Sport (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science in Sport had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.
Science in Sport Price Performance
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 33.40 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.97. Science in Sport has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34 ($0.46).
Science in Sport Company Profile
