Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.51 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 94.33%.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FSV stock opened at GBX 333.31 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.23. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 282 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.50 ($4.50).
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres.
