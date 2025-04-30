Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.51 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 94.33%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at GBX 333.31 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.23. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 282 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.50 ($4.50).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

