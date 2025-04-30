Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Get Silgan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.