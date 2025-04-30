MDxHealth (MDXH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect MDxHealth to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.84%. On average, analysts expect MDxHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

