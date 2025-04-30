TD Cowen Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $80.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

QRVO stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 43.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $1,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.