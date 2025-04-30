The Carlyle Group (CG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $972.27 million for the quarter.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CG stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

