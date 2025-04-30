Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $500.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.81. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Melius assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

