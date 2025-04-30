Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 110,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

