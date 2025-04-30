Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Holdings Lowered by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,663,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,420,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 94,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.46 million, a P/E ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

In related news, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 38,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $938,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,935. The trade was a 7.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.