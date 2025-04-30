Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,548. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

