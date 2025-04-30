iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by Kitching Partners LLC

Kitching Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.0% of Kitching Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.