121,300 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Bought by Castalian Partners LLC

Castalian Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Greenlight Capital Re makes up approximately 0.9% of Castalian Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Castalian Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Greenlight Capital Re as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 930,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 0.7 %

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $457.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,620. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.