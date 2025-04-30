Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.17% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.5 %

ABG opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

