Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $8.22 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWKN shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.