Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $515.87.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $447.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.60. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $360.05 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $659,535. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.