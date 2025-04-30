Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 33,278 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

