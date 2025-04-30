Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.37% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 845.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 136.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 274,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 727,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HG stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,383. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 17.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HG shares. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

